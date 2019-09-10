Slip closes highway near Taupō

The large slip which has closed SH32 in the Western Bay of Plenty

A large slip has closed State Highway 32 in the central North Island.

The slip has shut off SH32 on Western Bay Rd near Waihaha, which is about 70km from Taupō.

NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to use the alternative route and to allow extra time for their trip.

The detour is via SH41 and SH1 to Taupo (northbound) and Poihipi Road/Whangamata Road. For southbound Whangamata Road, Poihipi Road, SH1 and SH41 and will be clearly signposted.

Waikato System Manager Karen Boyt said contractors will work hard to clear the site so they can get the road open safely to motorists as soon as they can.

"The location of the slip has been under repair for an existing slip, however, our contractors discovered the slip has increased in size and the road needs to be closed due for safety reasons."

The Transport Agency will continue to provide updates via social media and the NZTA website and expects the road to be re-opened in around two weeks.