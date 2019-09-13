New chief operating officer for Waikato DHB

Leena Singh will start as Waikato DHB chief operating officer in January 2020.

The woman who wrote a critical review of Waikato DHB has been appointed as its chief operating officer.

Waikato-born Leena Singh was a "standout candidate" and was at the DHB a lot in 2018, working on the resource review, chief executive Dr Kevin Snee said.

"She knows the organisation fairly well which will make it a lot easier to settle in," he said.

The DHB has been re-filling top positions after a difficult period - including mis-spending by a past chief executive, financial difficulties, and the sacking of its board - and a series of interim or acting appointments.

Snee's appointment as chief executive took effect in August, and Singh will be the first permanent chief operating officer for nearly two years.

Singh will start Waikato DHB in January 2020.

She is currently chief operating officer for Metro South Hospital and Health Services in Brisbane.

In a statement, Snee said he was delighted to have her join the team.

"[Singh] comes to us with considerable experience in similar roles," Snee said. "Her appointment was unanimous, with a small interview panel and presentation to a large group of clinicians and managers, all agreed that she was the standout candidate."