Serious crash on State Highway 5 near Taupō

Three people have been injured on State Highway 5.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 in Taupō.

Police and ambulance were called at about 6.20pm.

The crash occurred near the intersection with High Level Road, Iwitahi, Taupō

At this stage, ambulance have transported two people in a serious condition and one person in a moderate condition, St John's spokesperson Ngaire Jones said.

Traffic management is currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.