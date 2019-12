Police were alerted to a child's death in the Waikato on Sunday afternoon.

A child is dead after an "incident involving a vehicle" at a rural Waikato property, police say.

Police were alerted to the incident on Hams Rd, Ohaupo, at 2.50pm on Sunday.

Ohaupo is about 25km south of Hamilton.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances," said a police spokesperson.