Santa's sleigh pillaged at Hamilton business

Summer Santa's sleigh - bearing the big blue toolbox - featured in Christmas parade last year.

A Santa's sleigh decorating a roadside business has been pillaged by crooks days before Christmas.

Workers of Mike Transport Warehouse in Hamilton arrived to work on Monday to find a hefty $2000 toolbox had been stolen from merry sleigh, which had featured in Hamilton's Christmas Parade last year.

Owner director Zane Ratcliffe is pleading for the culprits to return the toolbox, or "Santa can't deliver the goods tonight".

The Te Rapa Rd warehouse had been decorated with the sleigh to give the business and area a "festive" feel, Ratcliffe said.

But the rest of the Santa set has since been removed, with Ratcliffe worried burglars could return for the rest.

The big blue toolbox weighed 250 kilograms, so it would have taken a strong group - who knew what they were doing" to remove it, Ratcliffe said.

And the box itself was a "mechanic's dream".

But the culprits wouldn't even have the keys to open it, so it would be of little use to them, Ratcliffe said.

He intended to report the theft to the police.

"We do have security cameras so we are going through those cameras to have a look.

"There's not much we can do. It's pretty sad.

"Hamilton's just going to end up with more fences and more security."

He asked that the thieves simply return the box to th warehouse, before they find out who they are through CCTV footage.

"Someone's going to be missing out on a toolbox this year. Santa won't be able to deliver it."