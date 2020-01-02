Man arrested in Rotorua after striking police vehicle with an axe and fleeing

Two officers have received minor injuries after their car was rammed during a police chase in Rotorua.

A 25-year-old man has been tased and arrested after a police chase in Rotorua.

Police pulled over a vehicle of interest about 4.30pm. A man got out of the car and approached the police vehicle, striking the bonnet with an axe.

He returned to the vehicle and fled the scene at speed with the police in pursuit.

The fleeing driver then allegedly rammed a police vehicle at the roundabout on State Highway 5 at Devon Street.

After that, police abandoned the pursuit because of the way the man was driving.

Police spotted the car a short time later on Paradise Valley Road and followed it while road spikes and cordons were put in place.

Police allege the driver then rammed another police vehicle. The two officers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The fleeing vehicle was spiked along Paradise Valley Road and eventually came to a stop on State Highway 5.

The driver got out of the car and allegedly attempted to steal another civilian vehicle, before being tased and arrested by armed officers.

Another person in the vehicle is being spoken to and further inquiries are being made.