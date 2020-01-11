State Highway 25A closed after fatal crash on popular holiday highway on Coromandel Peninsula

State Highway 25A in the Coromandel is closed after a serious crash near Kopu.

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the busy Kopu-Hikuai Road in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The crash involved the motorcycle and a car and happened on Saturday afternoon.

The section of road on SH25A remains closed as police work at the scene.

Delays are expected in the area for some time and police ask motorists to delay travel or use alternate routes.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.