Broken water main left to pool for weeks under Waikato family's home

Kass Nathan and her mother Ngamihi Hemana fear a sinkhole is forming under their home due to a burst water pipe.

For three weeks a Putaruru family woke up worried about what was happening under their home.

A burst water main had been pooling hundreds of litres a day potentially undermining its foundations.

Homeowner Ngamihi Hemana, who has limited mobility due to spinal stenosis, was unable to locate her home's toby to shut it off so the pipe could be fixed. Despite twice approaching the South Waikato District Council about the issue, nothing was done until she spoke to Stuff.

"Three weeks ago we noticed there was a leak in the pipe so my son contacted the council to be told there was nothing they could do, "she said.

READ MORE:

* Pipe bursts in Island Bay, properties without water

* Putaruru family say town's low pH water causing copper poisoning

* Putaruru water back to normal following E coli scare

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF Water from a burst pipe bubbles around the foundations of a Putaruru family's home.

"[I then went up] and they said they would send it off to their Watermark team."

But eight days they were still waiting to hear from anyone.

"I [got] in touch with a plummer too but they said it was hopeless coming down if they couldn't turn the water off. We were all very stressed."

She said it took speaking to Stuff for the council to finally act.

"It only took 24 hours after I spoke to you for them to come down on Friday afternoon to [locate and turn the toby off]," she said.

"It was too late for us to get a plumber by then but he is coming today," she said on Monday.

Daughter Kass Nathan said not seeing any water flow away from under their house was a major concern.

"We noticed there was no runoff. If there was runoff it would come out the other side of the house," she said.

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF Kass Nathan inspects a burst water pipe at her Putaruru home.

"We realised that if that was not happening, then it was going back into the ground and our concern was that it was undermining our home.

"We woke up everyday wondering what was going on under our house. It [must have been] creating a sinkhole."

Nathan said it took a toll on her family.

"My mum has just come out of hospital, I am her caregiver and I have had three angina attacks over the stress of this," she said.

"This is our homestead, this is the only home we have got and if we lose this we are buggered."

Hemana said it also caused damage to their recently installed underfloor insulation.

"This is now going to cause mold," she said.

"When I was in hospital I hoped it would be sorted by the time I got home but no, nothing is being done."

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF Kass Nathan and her mother Ngamihi Hemana outside their Putaruru home.

South Waikato District Council communications advisor Renee Renata defended the council's lack of action.

"This was logged in our Service Request System. It was investigated in an appropriate timeframe," she said.

Renata said due to the leak being domestic it was not the council's responsibility.

"The property owner was informed accordingly," she said.