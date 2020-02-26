Man stuck in lift for 45 minutes

A person was stuck in a lift for 45 minutes in Taupō (file photo).

A man has been rescued after being stuck in a lift in Taupō for the second time.

Fire crews were called to the property on Lake Terrace in Taupō about 8.50am on Wednesday, a fire spokesman said.

Taupō acting station officer Sean McAvinue said this was the second time the person had been stuck in the lift in recent months as it was the owner of the motel.

In order to get him out they had to manually lower the lift until they could open the doors.

To open the doors they needed special keys.

It took them 30 minutes to get him out, so he was stuck in the lift for about 45 minutes.

McAvinue said people getting stuck in lifts was a common occurrence and getting them out was not as dramatic as it sounds.