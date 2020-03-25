Hamilton rubbish collections to continue, recycling will stop during lockdown

Hamilton city recycling services will be stopped for a month during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rubbish will still be picked up from Hamilton households over the next month, but recycling will have to be stockpiled.

Hamilton city kerbside rubbish collections will continue from Thursday, after the country moves to Covid-19 alert level 4, but there will be no recycling collections.

The refuse transfer station at 60 Lincoln St will be closed to general public use from Wednesday evening.

Stopping recycling reflects the need to shut down non-essential services, a statement from Hamilton City Council said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF People should not put out recycling, and ensure they are not overfilling rubbish bags, Hamilton city council have said.

People will still be able to put their rubbish out, but there may be some delays or changes to the timings of the service over the next few weeks.

Recycling crates will not be picked up. Facilities that sort and process recyclables have been closed in the lockdown.

Residents can stockpile recycling until the refuse transfer station reopens, or place their recycling in the black rubbish bags.

People can still put out paper and cardboard separately from their rubbish bags and this will be collected, but may be sent to landfill depending on other recycling centres closing.

New recycling crates will not be available to purchase from Wednesday evening.

It is important people do not overfill rubbish bags, which could be a health and safety hazard for those collecting it, the statement said.

The council has advised people try to compost food scraps and keep hold of glass recycling during the Covid-19 alert level 4 period.

The reuse shop at the refuse transfer station on Lincoln St, as well as recycling drop-offs have been closed since Tuesday.

But the station will remain open on Monday-Friday, between 7.30 - 4.30 pm, for account holders in essential services only.