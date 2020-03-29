Coronavirus: Supermarkets asking those who can shop in store to do so

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

A Waikato family self-isolating are worried they will run out of essential food items as demand for supermarket deliveries soars during the countrywide lockdown.

Countdown introduced on Friday a new priority delivery service for those stuck at home due to coronavirus, as getting groceries delivered was proving difficult due to slots being booked out.

Helen Martens, from Kaipaki near Cambridge, said she had been trying to get an online order filled since Monday and was having no luck.

Her son is on twice daily medication for asthma so they were asked by their doctor to self-isolate and she was now running short of essential items, like bread and milk.

John Cowpland Families self-isolating are worried about getting groceries delivered as slots keep booking out.

She had been ordering online for 10 years and said in her last shop two weeks ago she had been conscientious about not over ordering and leaving enough for everyone else.

"[We have] no options and no slots.

"I have registered for priority assistance...and tried to ring today but no reply.

"I feel I am being penalised for following government advice and trying to do the right thing."

She was feeling stressed and worried about how she would feed her boys.

SCREENSHOT The Countdown online shopping website was busy on Sunday morning.

"[I'm] scared about having to leave the house as I have a vulnerable child and annoyed at myself for trying to be a good citizen and getting left behind."

She was urging anyone who was able to go and physically collect their groceries to do so.

"It frees up slots for those of us who can't. I get everyone is scared.

"I think Countdown should be accelerating their planning around this, I feel they have been caught off guard by the demand."

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Suppermarkets all around the country have had a surge in online demand.

She had filled out the priority form when she saw it online on Thursday morning and tried calling, but was yet to hear from anyone.

The new priority assistance initiative would priorities those Government deemed vulnerable, as well as those with disabilities that made shopping in stores difficult.

Once registered, customers would have access to dedicated priority assistance delivery times.

Countdown's general manager Health & Safety Kiri Hannifin said supermarkets were an essential service and for some people, online delivery was the only way they would be able to access essential food and groceries.

"This is an incredibly challenging time for all of us as Kiwis, but for some people, there is significantly more risk," said Hannifin.

"We are prioritising those customers whom the government has identified as most vulnerable at this time.

"We want to let people know there is still likely to be a delay for groceries because demand is so high at the moment, but our teams are doing everything we can to increase our delivery windows."

They were expecting high demand for their priority assistance delivery and availability could not be guaranteed.

A store in central Auckland had been changed to an online-only hub, which they were looking at doing to five more supermarkets.

"Our teams have been doing everything possible to scale up online and home deliveries to the elderly, people with disabilities or those in mandatory self-isolation," Hannifin said.

"If you are able to, please shop in our stores so we can help prioritise those Kiwis who need this online service the most."

To apply for priority assistance, eligible customers need to complete the form here.