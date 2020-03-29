Mayor calls for people to stay isolated after coronavirus cases confirmed in Ruapehu

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

Ruapehu's mayor is calling for people to stay isolated after three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in his central North Island district.

Speaking as the cases were confirmed on Saturday, Mayor Don Cameron said he hoped that those not following the rules would now take the situation seriously and start to do so.

"I would like to remind the community about the importance of staying home and self-isolating," he said in a statement.

"Now more than ever people need to stay home," he said.

"Anyone not in an essential activity, or needing urgent supplies or services, or exercise must stay at home."

TOM LEE/STUFF The small North Island district of Ruapehu has three confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson confirmed that the three people who tested positive were New Zealanders who flew back from overseas. They began their self-isolation upon doing so.

They have been fully compliant with quarantine requirements and do not need to be in hospital.

He did not specify where in the district the people were located.

He said Public Health staff had been in daily contact with the people, who were all in one house, and were providing daily welfare checks.

They are also receiving drop-offs of food and essential supplies.

"We have trained people and systems in place to manage cases, prevent spread and protect the health of our region," Simpson said.