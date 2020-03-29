Coronavirus: Visitors banned at Waikato DHB hospitals

Waikato hospitals now have a no visitors policy as they ramp up measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, Waikato District Health board said visitors would no longer be permitted to enter any of the DHB's hospitals from Monday, March 30, on.

This ban included southern rural and Thames hospitals.

"We recognise how important the support of whānau and friends is for our patients. However, this is an extraordinary situation and a necessary precaution for the safety of our patients, staff and community," they said.

There were a few exceptions to the ban including paediatrics which allowed one caregiver to stay for the duration of the child's stay and the delivery/maternity wards, where a partner or nominated support person was allowed during the birth.

There would also be discretion on essential or compassionate grounds, such as end-of-life support. However, this would be up to the Charge Nurse Manager and must be agreed prior to arrival.

However, there was a complete ban on children, including the children of staff.

Security would be at all entry and exit points to verify eligibility.

Anyone who is COVID-19 positive, or in voluntary or mandated isolation due to potential COVID-19 contact, would not be permitted to enter under any circumstances.