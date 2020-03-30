Hamilton dairy robbed of cigarettes during lockdown

Two people robbed a Norton Road, Frankton, dairy around 5.30pm on Monday.

A duo went into a Hamilton dairy demanding cigarettes, and grabbed what they could once the shopkeepers retreated.

Given the current lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, only businesses classed as essential are open.

The pair robbed the Norton Road, Frankton, dairy around 5.30pm on Monday.

They demanded cigarettes from the shopkeepers, who retreated and were not injured, Senior Sergeant Wayne Shanks said.

"Obviously, the offenders have then been able to take some cigarettes."

Police were working on identifying and finding the offenders, Shanks said, but he could not give a description.