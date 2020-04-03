Person critical after car crashed into paddock in Hamilton

St John sent two ambulances to the crash in Temple View on Friday evening.

A person was critically injured after the car they were driving went into a paddock on the outskirts of Hamilton.

The crash happened in Temple View, on the southwestern edge of Hamilton, around 6.20pm on Friday, a St John alert said.

The car went into a paddock at the intersection of Collins Road and Oregan Road, a police spokeswoman said.

There was only one person in the car.

St John sent two vehicles and took one person to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road is not blocked.