Reward offered after Giant Gorilla and Panda stolen from Hamilton front lawn

The popular Gorilla and Panda are now no longer on show for Hamilton locals.

Two life sized animals made out of resin material have been stolen from a Hamilton property.

On Sunday, Steve and Tanya Baldwin woke to find their two beloved Gorilla and Panda garden animals missing from their Flagstaff home.

What "started off as a joke" four-years-ago, has now expanded into a tropical jungle which has been popular with local children.

The couple have purchased animals from around the globe, reaching as far as the Ukraine, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and China.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Tanya and Steve Baldwin not happy as two large garden animals were stolen from there garden two nights ago.

However, the beloved Gorilla and Panda garden animals did not travel as far, with the animals originally purchased from Palmers and Bunnings.

The couple are offering $1000 as a reward for the return of the animals.

"People stop everyday, they love it. Letters are dropped in the letter box to appreciate what we have here," Steve Baldwin said.

"It gives us, especially my wife, great pleasure... It's more the principle thing, we want them back for the kids."

The easy to move, reasonably light animals were purchased within New Zealand, at a total cost of approximately $3500.

"The value is nothing, it's more for the kids... they're no good to anybody. No one can sell them, they're so unique."

They have submitted an online report to the Police and posted on Facebook, which has since gone viral.

Steve said his neighbour spotted a suspicious car driving around in the middle of the night a few nights before, but has not received any positive news which could determine the whereabouts of the animals.