Council's plea to Hamiltonians: Bin it, don't flush it

Bog standard: A build up of non-biodegradable items on one of the protective screens at the Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Dealing with the excrement of Hamiltonians is a tough enough job for council staff, without have to deal with their wet wipes, nappies and tampons too.

The Hamilton City Council has made a plea for consideration from its citizens and a request to flush only biodegradable items down their toilets, after workers had to remedy a multitude of blockages in the sewage network during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Since the lockdown began, workers in the council's "City Waters" team had been called out to about 20 different blockages caused by wet wipes and cleaning wipes that had been flushed.

They were just some of an underground mountain of non-biodegradable items found clogging up ducts, grates, and machinery leading to potential overflow and sewage spilling into the environment.

Nappies, tampons, cotton buds, oils and grease, cleaning products, food scraps, paper, plastics and paint rinse water were among the other items that should be binned rather than flushed.

"These wipes contain plastic fibre which can clog up pipes and pumps fundamental to the operation of our wastewater treatment plant and network," city waters manager Maire Porter said.

"With our essential staff having to respond to these blockages and failures at pump stations, it takes them away from responding to other key tasks in managing and maintaining our city's waters network."

Everything put down the drain or flushed down the toilet needed to be transported through hundreds of kilometres of underground pipes and more than 140 pumping stations and the wastewater treatment plant in Pukete.

"It's important to be mindful of our actions to lessen the number of times essential services need to be called on – as much as you want to keep yourself safe, it's also important to consider the safety of others. We're all in this together – so let's not just flush and forget," says Ms Porter.

In the past year, there were 380 blockages within the city's network and about 180 pump stations callouts due to foreign items causing blockages.