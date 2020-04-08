Coronavirus: Children thanking Covid-19 essential services through art

Hamilton West MP Tim Macindoe has launched an art competition for Waikato children that will recognise the role of essential workers across the region (file photo).

Children can get their creative juices flowing as a way to say thank you to those providing essential services during lockdown.

Hamilton West MP Tim Macindoe has launched an art competition for Waikato children that will recognise the role of essential workers across the region.

"Thousands of Waikato families are in lockdown​ at home while others are providing the essential services to keep our community safe, fed and well.

"This initiative is about championing the work of our healthcare workers, supermarket staff and many other essential service providers in a way that is consistent and safe with the 'stay home, save lives' message," Macindoe​ said.

"The art is to be of anybody doing essential work, whether it be on the front line in our hospitals, our caregivers at home, our emergency services or the cleaners, lab technicians, supermarket workers, truck drivers, farmers and others who are keeping us safe and well."

The artwork is to be photographed by smartphone, or scanned, and emailed to the MP.

Where possible, the artwork will be distributed to the service providers who are depicted, including through the Waikato DHB's​ networks.

Winning artists from each school year each week will receive a prize of ice cream vouchers, donated by Lewis Road Creamery, although delivery may need to be delayed until after the lockdown​ is over, and some of the best artworks will be published in the Waikato Times.

The competition is open to all Years 1-8 children in the Waikato region and will run for the next three weeks, or potentially for longer if the lockdown​ period is extended, Macindoe​ said.

Each child may submit up to three entries.

"Art is a great way for children to express their emotions during this difficult time and to show appreciation for those who are working so hard to keep us safe, well and fed."

Entries should be sent to tim.macindoe@parliament.govt.nz. Please include the child's name, school, school year and a physical address to enable prize vouchers (or products) to be sent to winners.