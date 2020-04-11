Coronavirus lockdown causes sex toy sales to triple across New Zealand

An Auckland psychologist says it's likely some have turned to the bedroom for comfort during the coronavirus pandemic (file photo).

Kiwis are looking to the bedroom to beat lockdown boredom.

One of New Zealand's largest online sex toy distributors says sales have surged across the country as a result of the Level 4 Alert.

Emily Wright of Adult Toy Megastore said demand for their products spiked on two important dates.

Adult Toy Megastore has reported spikes in sales worldwide amid the coronavirus outbreak. All sales are online and it is deemed an essential service in New Zealand.

"The first was on March 11 just after the [World Health Organisation] officially announced a pandemic," she said.

"We saw an immediate spike in sales worldwide basically ... about triple our normal sales."

123RF Sex toy sales have tripled in New Zealand due to the Level 4 lock down.

The company was puzzled at first.

"Then we started looking at what people were buying."

It seemed as the world's population began hoarding essentials - it wasn't just toilet paper flying off the shelves.

lightfieldstudios/123RF At the announcement of the Level 4 lock down Kiwis began buying toys that demonstrated a desire to experiment.

"Customers were buying large packs of condoms and really big litres of lube. People were clearly stockpiling."

Wright said in New Zealand there was also a second spike on March 23 - the same day the Government declared a Level 4 lockdown would go into effect.

"When [Prime Minister] Jacinda Ardern made the announcement at one o'clock there was an immediate surge."

123RF Bars and restaurants shut their doors as New Zealand went into Level 4 lockdown, closing the door on Tinder hookups.

But while the WHO announcement caused a rush for essentials, this time customers had a boring month at home on their mind.

There were a lot of sales in beginner toys.

"I think it was 'I'm going to be home for a while here's something I've always wanted to try ... now I've got the time'.

"Perhaps a combination of that and 'I'm not going to be able to see my partner or pick up people or see my friend with benefits so I'm going to need plenty of toys to take the edge off'."

There was also a big jump in sales overseas.

"What was interesting was that you can track each country going into lockdown by the sex toy sales.

"The first spike was when pubs shut down and we think that's because people aren't able to pick up at bars anymore ... no dates or Tinder."

This happened In England when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement, and in Australia after the close of hotels.

"In the UK we've never seen that many sales from Adult Toy Megastore in the entire time we've been open since 2009."

And when it came to containing the virus - Wright believed it was better to see Kiwis between bedsheets than wandering the streets.

"We take our bubble really seriously and I think the sales show that other people do too."

Psychologist Dr Jessica Maxwell, from the University of Auckland, said the use of adult toys could be used as a way to find comfort in the face of the worldwide pandemic.

"One motivation for having sex or using sexual toys is to relieve stress so it makes total sense that you see people wanting to use these during this time."

It was also possible some people were making the best of a bad situation by grasping the opportunity to try something new, she said.

"A lot of couples are doing new hobbies like baking bread. Anything novel, whether in the bedroom or not, is good for your mental health."

However, she warned not everyone would be in the mood and that's okay.

"I would just say though stress and anxiety can be absolute killers to sex drive so it's totally normal if you're not interested."

Adult Toy Megastore has been named essential service by the Government due to its sale of condoms and medical items.