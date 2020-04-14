Coronavirus: Waikato support phone receiving hundreds of calls

A thank you card from overseas visitors staying at one of the Waikato sites for freedom campers echoes some of the heart-warming feedback received by Civil Defence and volunteer teams in recent days.

A Freephone set up to help Waikato residents during the coronavirus lockdown has received hundreds of calls in under two weeks.

Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council have joined forces to operate a North Waikato Combined Emergency Operations Centre (NWCEOC) to co-ordinate community support, with two welfare teams liaising with other support teams based at Ngāruawāhia and Hamilton.

The Waikato Freephone 0800 800 405 is a programme with civil defence and council staff across the region are working with local volunteer organisations to support those in need during the national lockdown.

The teams are handling around 60 calls a day, assisting Waikato families and individuals struggling to get food, groceries, or other household goods and services, one of the shift controllers Paul Blewman said.

"The 0800 800 405 number doesn't replace other government helplines and services, but where a need is identified we can refer people to the right agency if it's not something we can assist with immediately.

"The majority of the calls are for food assistance, as well as nappies, clothing, and accommodation. We have great support from community houses and service groups and work closely with them to see where the closest or quickest support is available."

People are encouraged to share the number with family, friends, and neighbours who may want support down the track.

Needs are not just physical or financial. The uncertainty and experience of lockdown can impact different people in different ways, and emotional responses such as anxiety, loneliness, and fear are not uncommon. If people want to talk these through or simply just want some social contact they can Freephone or text the Ministry of Health's 24-hour support line on 1737.

The combined emergency operations centre also provides logistics support for the establishment of community-based testing centres, manages the creation of isolation sites for freedom campers, communicates regional and local public safety messaging and works closely with staff at both councils as they deliver essential services.

"We've had some heart-warming feedback through the phone lines, emails and in person.

"One family of overseas visitors had nowhere to stay and were looked after at one of our freedom camping sites. Waikato District Council building inspectors were looking after the site and the family gave them a hand-written card saying how they felt welcomed, supported and how the kiwi community greeted them with warmth and smiles."

For more information on business or other support services or the health response to COVID-19 please go to covid19.govt.nz