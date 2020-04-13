Coronavirus: Parts of Covid-19 testing centre stolen in Te Kūiti

Three side panels from the Covid-19 tarpaulin tent in Te Kūiti were stolen.

Parts of a coronavirus testing centre in Te Kūiti was stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Three large panels were cut and taken from the side of the Covid-19 testing marquee.

A Waikato DHB spokesperson said nothing else had been stolen from the site, and police had been notified of the incident.

During testing on Monday, the tent panels were replaced and staff were able to continue working until 3 pm.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How long are you infectious when you have Covid-19?

* Coronavirus: Waipā essential service workers adapt to Covid-19 environment

* Coronavirus testing tent thieves should get tested, police say