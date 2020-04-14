Coronavirus: Second zero road toll Easter weekend

Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Jeff Penno says this is only the second Easter weekend ever there have been no deaths on Waikato roads.

While nobody died on Waikato roads this Easter, not everyone got the message to stay at home.

New Zealand had a zero road toll for Easter weekend for the second time, which comes about as the country remains in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But while most people should have been staying home, each day over the long weekend Waikato police attended four crashes, road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said.

In 2019, four people died after four crashes over the long Easter weekend. Speed, alcohol and seat belts all played a role in the first fatal crash near Huntly.

While this might not be the way police wanted to get the road toll down, Penno said it was a positive spin in a challenging situation.

"It's not the way we would like to get the road toll down, we would like to see people being responsible and alert.

"We are not missing the trauma our people have to deal with, as [with] all first responders, but we don't want to take away from the seriousness of the situation we are in."

POOL VISION Dr Ashley Bloomfield provides the Ministry of Health's daily update.

They were already planning for the changes they would face when alert levels changed around New Zealand and Penno said they wanted to front foot any increase in traffic on the roads.

"When traffic volumes increase, one in 12 vehicles might not have a warrant of fitness.

"We are aware there will be fiscal pressure on people ... so we will make sure we are out there doing what we can to support people to get them and their vehicles up to speed ASAP."

Winter tyres and lights were two things critical for driving to the conditions as well as making sure people were staying to the speed limits and were sober and alert, Penno said.

The country had its first recorded fatality-free Easter period on the roads in 2012.

While crash rates were going down in Waikato, arrest rates for ignoring self-isolation rules were going up.

Three people have been arrested for breaching self-isolation rules in Waikato since April 9.

All of the people arrested had been warned at least once about their travel before being arrested, acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said.

The first arrest happened in Hamilton on April 9 after the person had been spoken to on April 2 and 7.

The second arrest took place on April 11 in Te Aroha and that person had been spoken to on a number of occasions and had been given a verbal warning on April 7, Mortimore said.

The latest person arrested on April 13 had received a previous warning about travel and was also arrested for breach of bail.

While seeing people breach the self-isolation rules was disappointing, Mortimore said he was happy his staff had made the right call in those situations.

"For all of those [arrests] there's been one if not more interactions [before].

"If people continue to breach, we have to take some form of action.

"We try not to do it, but the circumstances warranted us taking further action."

Across the long weekend they had staff doing checks on people's reasons for travel and Mortimore said not a lot of it was unjustified.

They cracked down hard on Thursday and Friday and he said he thought that had an affect.

"I had no feedback from beaches that there was any great concern, so hopefully what did leading up to it was some assistance."