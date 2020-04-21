Hamilton City at level 3 'definitely not business as usual', council boss says

Hamilton City Council will be "operating in a fairly limited capacity" even when New Zealand drops an alert level, chief executive Richard Briggs says.

Suburban patrols by City Safe, the dump, and a cemetery chapel are among Hamilton services to re-start under alert level three.

Hamilton City Council on Tuesday detailed what the slight relaxation of coronavirus restrictions would mean for the city.

"The council will still be operating in a fairly limited capacity to keep the community safe – it's definitely not business as usual," chief executive Richard Briggs said in a statement.

"Covid-19 is really about the long game and not a sprint to the finish line."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Hamilton's essential services to continue, playgrounds to close

* Coronavirus: Hamilton City Council boss pivots on Covid-19 pay cut

* Coronavirus: Hamilton City Council to help beleaguered community groups

Under level three, people are asked to work and learn from home where possible, but businesses which can apply physical distancing can operate.

Once New Zealand shifts at midnight on Monday, April 27, there will be some "additional essential services", a statement said.

TOM LEE/STUFF "Covid-19 is really about the long game and not a sprint to the finish line," Hamilton City Council chief exeuctive Richard Briggs said.

City Safe's suburban response team will be able to do two-person patrols, and people who had rubbish pile up during lockdown will be able to get rid of it when the Refuse Transfer Station opens to the public.

Hamilton Organic Centre will also reopen, though it and the transfer station will be operating at reduced capacity, council's statement said.

Construction can restart - under strict guidelines - so council's building inspections and site visits for resource consent will also resume.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF City Safe's suburban response team will be able to do two-person patrols at level three.

And council's already thinking about how to "really kickstart Hamilton" once restrictions lift fully, Briggs said.

"Some of the ways we are tackling this are through our 12-point stimulus package, the 23 shovel-ready projects we pitched to the Government early last week and nine further packages of work which focus on medium to longer-term opportunities for the city."

Under alert level three, Hamilton Park Cemetery's chapel will open for services of up to 10 people, the maximum allowed.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hamilton's waste transfer station and organic centre will both open to the public, but will work at reduced capacity.

Council's programme to improve road safety will restart, and people will be able to register their animals - in a contactless way.

Parks and open spaces around Hamilton will stay open, but people must stay off playgrounds and skateparks, and public toilets will also be shut.

That's because the virus "can linger on hard surfaces for days", council said.

At Hamilton Gardens, the themed gardens, information centre, carpark and cafe will stay shut.

Places such as the zoo, pools, museum, i-Site and libraries will still be closed.

Rubbish collection will remain at two black bags per household, and only glass recycling can be collected.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hamilton Park Cemetery's chapel will open for service, but the maximum number of attendees is 10.

Anyone who needs help getting groceries, medication or other essentials can ring 0800 800 405 between 7am and 7pm.

The service, set up with the Waikato Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group, also covers the Waikato District, Waipa and Matamata-Piako communities.