Coronavirus: Dozens recover in Waikato clusters

Ninety cases of coronavirus were linked to two Waikato clusters.

More than half the people infected in Waikato coronavirus clusters have now recovered.

The two clusters - one in Hamilton and the other in Matamata - affected 90 people in total.

Fifty-two of them have recovered, according to Ministry of Health information.

However, the death of a man in his 90s was linked to the Matamata cluster.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Of the 14 cases in Hamilton's Atawhai Assisi resthome and hospital cluster, 11 have recovered.

All but three of the people linked to a cluster at Atawhai Assisi rest home and hospital have recovered.

There were 14 cases identified in the cluster at the rest home, just south of Hamilton.

Those affected included residents, staff members and members of their families.

Eleven of those people had recovered by Tuesday, Ministry of Health information said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Matamata cluster linked to a celebration at The Redoubt Bar and Eatery reached 76 cases. One person linked to the cluster died and 41 have recovered.

A second cluster in Matamata, and linked to a St Patrick's Day celebration at the Redoubt Bar and Eatery, grew to 76 cases.

Forty-one of those have now recovered, the Ministry of Health said.