Traffic jams expected as Hamilton's refuse and organic centres reopen

Good news for those who have been tidying up their property during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Hamilton City Council will reopen the Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station and the Wickham St Hamilton Organic Centre from next week but expect it to be busy.

A strict one-in one-out policy will be in place, and the council warns it may lead to traffic congestion. If queues back up to public roads, people are asked to try again later.

When the country moves to level three on Tuesday, both sites will be operating safely and within required guidelines at a reduced capacity.

Recycling drop-offs at the station will not be permitted and the reuse shop will remain closed.

The Refuse Transfer Station will be open between 7.30am and 4.30pm on weekdays and between 9am and 4pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The Hamilton Organic Centre, which accepts green waste from residents and commercial operators, will be open every day from 8am to 5pm.

Both sites will require contactless payment from customers – no cash payments will be accepted. Waste Management will log registration plate numbers and time on site for Covid-19 contact tracing purposes.

There will be no assistance from staff when tipping, and customers are required to maintain the two-metre distancing requirements.