Coronavirus: Waikato goes mobile with outreach vans for Covid-19 testing

​Coronavirus testing came to Enderley on Friday, with an outreach van - and dancing nurses.

The vans are part of a plan by Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa and Waikato DHB to make sure testing gets to people who might struggle to get to a community-based assessment centre, or CBAC.

They did a Hamilton trial with a pop-up centre at Enderley Community Centre on Friday, and the nurses even recorded a TikTok video to encourage people to come down.

The aim of the mobile teams is to bring testing to people who might not have transport to a testing centre, or can't leave home - for example due to illness or childcare, a Waikato DHB statement said.

Details of the wider outreach service are still being finalised.