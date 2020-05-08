Couple lose everything as fire guts home

A couple close to retirement have lost everything they own in a house fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Papamoa Beach Rd, between McCullum Place and Parton Rd, about 8.50am on Wednesday, northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

The couple, Brett, 70 and Sandra, 60, had to watch as their house burn to the ground, Sandra's daughter Leana told SunLive.

“They're retirement age, and it's a whole lifetime of things that you build up — memories.

READ MORE:

* Papamoa Beach home engulfed in flames

* Firefighters battle two house fires in Christchurch

* Firefighters battle blaze at two-storey house in Templeton, Christchurch



“She doesn't have a gown or slippers. It's the small things that you just take for granted every day in your life.

“Brett’s had that house for nearly 40 years. It's their home, he brought his kids up in that house, it isn't just a house.”

She said Brett, her stepdad, was upstairs when he saw plumes of smoke coming into the house on Wednesday.

He got out and was met by her mum, who was on her way home from work when she saw her house engulfed in flames.

With alert level three restrictions, they couldn't just walk into a shop and replace things either, Leana said.

All that could be saved, despite it being burnt, was a log with ferns growing in it from the rear of the house that held sentimental value.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The couple, who have been together for nearly 20 years, had insurance and were working through the process.

A Givealittle page for Sandra and Brett can be found here.