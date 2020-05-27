Coronavirus: Waitomo councillors throw cold water on mayor's rates freeze plan

Waitomo mayor John Robertson says Covid-19 in 'wreaking havoc' on the rural community.

A mayor who lost his bid for a rates freeze for his rural district plans to keep pushing his councillors to cut back on spending, to cushion the economic blow of Covid-19.

Waitomo District Council voted to increase rates by 1.54 per cent on the same day Tourism Holdings began talking to staff over 140 job losses from its Waitomo Caves, Kiwi Experience and group support operations.

Waitomo's six district councillors voted for the increase, the mayor John Robertson, voted opposed when the council met to review its annual plan on Tuesday.

Robertson said the rates increase was the lowest for at least a decade.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Residents ask councils to cut spending, reduce rates during Covid-19

* Waitomo Job cuts: 'If the caves go, we all go'

* Waitomo councillors file complaint against Mayor John Robertson



Stuff Waitomo district councillor Allan Goddard asked the mayor to come up with a better vision for the community.

But he believed a freeze was warranted because of the economic fallout from Covid-19, the drought hitting the district's rural sector and the council's climbing debt.

"I called for councillors to cut out some expenditure on consultants and to freeze the council salary and wages budget rather than increase it.

"I was not supported on this."

He's now shifting his focus to the long term plan budget, to addressing the council’s financial challenges.

Robertson also faces an interview with an independent investigator this week, after all councillors signed a letter of complaint, alleging he had breached the council's code of conduct, around his published views on policy, governance and financial issues, targeted at ratepayers.

At Tuesday's meeting, each of the councillors put forward why they did not want a rates freeze.

Some were worried it would cause a spike in rates in years ahead, that central Government should be helping people more and a blanket approach such as a rates freeze wouldn't target those who needed help the most.

Councillors instead said ratepayers could access help through the council's rates rebate scheme or deferred rates payment programme.

Councillor Allan Goddard told the mayor he needed to come up with a better vision for Waitomo.

"You have talked about the role of being the mayor and how it's about leading the council and the community.

"In the seven months since the election, the only vision for the community I have heard from you is zero rates or rates freeze."

Goddard said not everyone in the district were homeowners and he didn't think every landlord would pass on savings from a rates freeze, to tenants.

He said about 40 per cent of the council's income came from non-rate paying entities not likely to benefit from a freeze.

"Mayor John, if you want to lead this community and this council, you need to come up with a vision the whole community can buy into and a rates freeze is not it," Goddard said.