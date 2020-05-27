Kawerau lockdown lifted following firearms incident

Police chase down person who is suspected to be armed in Kawerau.

A man has been arrested following the lockdown of a Bay of Plenty town on Wednesday.

Kawerau was earlier placed into lockdown as police dealt with a firearms incident.

The incident involved a pursuit which kicked off around 11:25am when a man fled from a property where an arrest warrant was being executed.

Police initially used spikes to try to stop the vehicle, but it continued towards Te Teko.

Spikes were laid again in Te Teko, causing the vehicle to come to stop and the driver to present a firearm at police.

Police fired back in response and the man fled in another vehicle stolen from the scene, heading back towards Kawerau.

The car was forced to a stop in Kawerau, however the man then fled on foot, running to a nearby property to hide.

He eventually surrendered to police around 2pm. No one was injured during the incident.

A woman at the scene of the arrest said police surrounded the house and were waiting outside.

She thought they sent a relative in and when they came out, about a minutes later the man came out.

In a video supplied to Stuff people can be heard yelling “come out my brother” as a large crowd gathered around the police cordon.

Shortly after a man walks out of the house to the footpath and drops to his knees with his arms in the air before being surrounded by the armed offenders squad.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident was now underway. The IPCA would also be involved given a firearm was discharged.

SH30 would be closed at Te Teko, east of the Rangitaiki River, while a scene examination was conducted and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day Senior Sergeant Mark Van Der Kley said the town had been placed into lockdown as they sought the location of the offender.

People in both Onepu and Kawerau reported a black vehicle being pursued by police.

Tarawera High School said on social media about 1pm they were in lockdown at the request of police.

“We would advise parents to stay at home.

“Please do not come to the school site at this time as you will be unable to enter the police cordon."

At 2pm they posted the lockdown was lifting at 2.15pm and students could leave.