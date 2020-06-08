Miranda Holiday Park unit vandalised after group told to stop drinking in pool

Kerry Wicks, owner of Miranda Holiday Park & Motels is shocked after a unit was vandalised by a guest.

Holiday park rooms were left smashed and covered in blood after a group gathered to celebrate a first birthday went on a drunken rampage.

SUPPLIED A room at the Miranda Holiday Park was severely damaged over the weekend.

The group of 10 were celebrating at Miranda Holiday Park on Saturday when they took exception to being asked to stop drinking in the park's hot mineral pool.

Owner Kerry Wicks told Stuff that when the guests were asked to stop and return to their rooms they "got a bit smart".

"One of the men decided to take their clothes off to try get attention or something," she said.

Tom Lee/Stuff The pool where a staff member was exposed nudity by one member of the group.

"Thankfully no one saw the nudity, we are a family park and it's not appropriate."

The family, which consisted of grandparents, adults and children, booked out four units across the park.

But by the next day, one of the rooms was destroyed and the others left in a "feral state".

"[They] completely bashed in the whole room, every single wall. There was blood all over the curtains".

SUPPLIED Family leaves holiday park room damaged

A cleaner, at the age of 18, walked into the studio unit to find "walls completely bashed in".

"It looked like they headbutted the walls, enough to go from one room through into the other. Not one room in the unit was left untouched.

"This whole family wanted to completely take advantage of us and abuse us. We were all in tears and are all still really upset.

"We're trying to recover from the effects of Covid-19 and then someone does this."

Tom Lee/Stuff Kerry Wicks, owner of Miranda Holiday Park & Motels is devastated after a weekend of destruction and indecent exposure.

Over 54,000 people have been through the park's gate over the last year and Wicks said they haven't once had something like this happen to them or their parents who previously owned the park for 10 years.

Wicks said she has 'blacklisted' the group by putting their details in their internal system. She has also sent their information to other holiday parks to decide if they're blacklisted in other areas.

Two of the occupants, who were staying in the less damaged rooms, have since called Wicks to apologise.

"I don't care, they're all involved as far as we're concerned."

Police have been informed but are unable to provide further details relating to the case at this stage.