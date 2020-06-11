Mourning Mongrel Mob members take over Hamilton street

A number of Mongrel Mob members are gathering in Hamilton after the death of Deiderick John Grant.

A woman was left terrified and unable to get to her home after hundreds of gang members flooded into her small Hamilton street for a homicide victim's tangi.

Deiderick John Grant, known as DJ, was killed at a Hamilton property on Friday night.

It's understood the 57-year-old was a member of Mongrel Mob Rogue chapter.

A woman, who did not want to be named, said she's had to deal with hundreds of gang members descending on her Maeroa street since Monday night.

It's understood DJ's body was laying in rest at a house in Denz St after a huge gathering at the Waikato Mongrel Mob headquarters earlier.

“They had parked their cars in lines of four covering the footpath [and] the entire road.”

She arrived home from work on Monday and had to park her car somewhere else as she could not access her house.

“Then I had to walk through it all, which was quite terrifying.

“They partied until 5:30am, music blaring, and [then] started pouring in again [Tuesday] night.”

On top of them all being in the street, she said they had brought in portable toilets and built a structure at the end of the street that residents were “subject to the smell of”.

At the street on Wednesday patched gang members and cars were visibly crowding the street, with cars blocking the road and preventing residents from entering.

Multiple police cars were seen in surrounding areas as gang members loitered in the streets.

Shortly before 3pm DJ's body was taken from the Denz St home and a procession around the city began.

It caused mayhem for parents trying to pick their children up from nearby Maeroa Intermediate.

“It seems absolutely crazy [that] they can take control of an entire street and it can be OK, we are all so scared.

“I know most people...feel unsafe in their own homes," she said.

“When did being a Mongrel Mob member say you could take control of an entire street and give absolutely no thought to anyone else around you?”

Kevin Ihaka from the Mongrel Mob Kingdom, which allowed their headquarters to be used during Dj's farewell, said the two chapters were different and the Rogue chapter were dealing with the death of one of their members.

The Rogue chapter had asked to use the Mongrel Mob Kingdom events centre because it was a big space, and then they had moved the body to the Denz St address.

“If anyone wants to use our event centre for a wake, it's open to everyone."

During the farewell Mongrel Mob Kingdom leader Sonny Fatupaito said there was a misconception that the Mongrel Mob Kingdom was hated among its peers, but you could guarantee they would not let you down when called upon.

"Moe Mai Rā, e te rangatira DJ Rogue.

"Gone but never forgotten."

In a statement on Tuesday, Waikato police Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene said the homicide investigation into Deiderick's death was ongoing.

"We are following lines of enquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter."

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said he was aware that a number of recent incidents involving gang members had caused concern to the community.

"Waikato Police would like to reassure the community that Police have responded to these incidents as a priority and there is a heightened response in place."