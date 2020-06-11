Hamilton teen Freedom Davis is still missing

There is still no sign of a 13-year-old who went missing from Hamilton almost a month ago.

Freedom Davis was last in contact with his family in Hamilton on May 13 and police issued a statement on Tuesday morning stating his whereabouts were unknown.

They confirmed on Thursday the teenager was still missing.

He may be in the Waikato or Counties Manukau region, he said.

Freedom is 150cm tall and has short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing long black shorts, a grey jersey and a black puffer vest with a black satchel.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 105.