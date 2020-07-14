Workers evacuated after ammonia leak at Fonterra Lichfield

Emergency services are attending an ammonia leak at the Fonterra Lichfield plant.

Fire crews are at the scene of an ammonia leak at Fonterra’s Lichfield plant.

Emergency services were called to the leak on Tuesday at 1.20pm, northern fire communication shift manager Craig Dally said.

About 300 litres of ammonia has leaked and four fire crews were there at 2.30pm, Dally said.

All workers have been evacuated.

This is the second ammonia leak at a Fonterra plant in Waikato in the past month, with an earlier leak at the Te Rapa plant near Horotiu causing an evacuation on June 26.

Up to 20 firefighters were called to that leak, which fire crews monitored as there was no way of isolating it.

An ammonia leak is potentially very dangerous and the colourless gas has a pungent smell and causes a burning sensation in the airways when inhaled, and swelling, which could make it difficult to breathe.