Defence Force bomb disposal unit called to Hamilton

The Defence Force bomb disposal unit was called to Hamilton after a small explosive device was found in a search warrant.

The device was neutralized about 1.30pm on Thursday, on Cobham Drive, Waikato Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Reily said.

It was found in a search warrant carried out earlier in Hamilton, but the location of that search warrant was not disclosed by police.

The Defence Force bomb disposal unit came from Auckland to deal with the device, which was moved to Cobham Drive to be detonated.

It was a very, very small device, O’Reily said.