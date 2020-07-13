Rugby player expected to make full recovery after neck injury

A man was flown to Waikato Hospital after being injured playing rugby.

A rugby player injured during a match at Ōtorohanga is expected to make a full recovery.

The player in his 20s was playing at the Ōtorohanga Sports Club on Saturday in the Blue Bull Under 85kg against Fraser Tech game when he suffered a neck injury.

Club president Paul Singh said the man received the injury in a tackle.

As soon as medical personnel realised it was a neck injury they called St John, who then called the air ambulance.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Crew were sent and took him to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition, they said in a statement.

Singh said the player was expected to be okay.

He had suffered some injuries, including a concussion, but was expected to make a full recovery.

“As rugby administrators we take the most conservative stance when it’s a neck injury, and we try to take as much danger out of the game as we can.”

This is the first year since 2007 that the club had fielded an under-85kg team and Singh said the team was going well.

“It’s a shame this happened, but at the end of the day he’s going to be okay.”