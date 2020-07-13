Hamilton netball courts back in session after $2.8m upgrade finished off

Minogue Park in Forest Lake, Hamilton, has received a $3m upgrade including a rubberised surface, just in time for the new season.

Hamilton netballers will have a little extra bounce in their step – and a few less injuries – this season with the completion of a $2.48 million upgrade to the city’s main netball centre.

The revamp included a $1.3m resurfacing of all 21 netball courts at Minogue Park in Forest Lake, which was finished off just in time for the start of the winter netball season

The Rebound Ace rubberised sports surface, funded entirely by Trust Waikato, included drainage improvements to help remove surface water off the courts and brought the facility up to Netball NZ’s high standards.

It is an upgrade long-awaited by the city’s netball community: The four courts at the eastern end of the facility were practically unusable due to the surface being too slippery for play. Many teams simply refused to play on them, because many of their players were losing their footing and being injured.

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL The concrete surface of the old netball courts would have claimed plenty of scraped knees and elbows over the years, before it got scraped off by council contractors.

On the first Saturday of the season, June 27, the courts were the scene of much delight and remarks such as “the courts are great to play on and the change rooms – what a huge difference” and “loving the new courts, no more slipping and sliding”, according to council staff.

The resurfacing work began in January and was due to be completed late March. Delays due to Covid-19 led to the project being put on hold and for a time there were doubts the project would even get completed this year.

However, work was able to resume in May during Alert Level 2 and the project was seen through to completion Hamilton City Council parks and recreation manager Maria Barrie said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The $3 million courts upgrade was finished just in time for the new season on Saturday morning.

“Following such unprecedented times, it is a huge achievement by all those involved to see this work through and to have it completed in time for the start of the season.”

“This highly anticipated project has produced an excellent result for our community due to a partnership approach between the council, the Hamilton City Netball Centre and Trust Waikato. It is fantastic to see the netball community now able to enjoy these high-quality facilities, particularly after two years of planning and discussions.”

The project included the $1.18m refurbishment of the toilets, changing rooms and storage in the netball centre building, which was paid for by the council from toilet development and upgrade programme in the 10-year plan - and was a condition of the Trust Waikato funds coming through.

Hamilton City netball centre manager Clare Frankhouser said she was excited for the season ahead.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Billie Hunt of the Waiuku Maori Sports Club was among those taking to the new courts at Minogue Park on Saturday morning.

“We have been through a whirlwind of a year, but our Hamilton City Netball Centre has stayed strong, and we have come back with a bang.

“Best of all, is seeing all the smiling faces enjoying being back playing the game we love.”