Opinions strong on Hamilton's annual plan but voices of youth, Māori scarce

This age group breakdown of submitters to Hamilton City Council's 2020 annual plan reveals few were aged under 30.

The voices of Māori and those under 30 are conspicuous by their absence in submissions to Hamilton City Council’s annual plan.

The council received 196 responses to its 2020 blueprint – the lowest number in recent years.

A demographics analysis found those who made submissions were overwhelmingly New Zealand European and there was low representation from people aged under 30.

While the number of people delivering their opinion to the council might be at a low ebb, that does not mean the strength of those opinions has waned.

Keeping the rates rise to a minimum and reducing the council’s debt were, perhaps predictably, the central issues aired by the submitters in 2020.

But there were many others as well.

Sometimes opinions were split. A trawl through the submissions revealed views both for and against cycleways and cyclists; the retention of free parking in the central city; and paying council staff the minimum and living wage.

The ageing glasshouse at the Hamilton Gardens; the forthcoming passenger rail service to Auckland; the demolition of the Municipal Pools; the council’s Māori Strategy; and spending to combat the effects of climate change were other touchstone issues.

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL Hamilton's Maori, Indian and Chinese populations were under-represented in submissions. Not so the city's European/Pakeha residents.

The council allowed for submissions to be made anonymously and 111 of the submitters opted to make their views without their names attached. This made many of the submissions akin to the comments section of some news websites, with some racially-charged and climate change-denying views being expressed.

The suburbs with the highest number of submitters were Claudelands, Hamilton East, Peachgrove, Chartwell, Chedworth, Harrowfield and Queenwood.

Those with lower representation included Enderley, Fairfield, Fairview Downs, Frankton, Maeroa and Swarbrick.

Council staff were furiously preparing documentation in the early part of the week, to prepare councillors for what promises to be a full day of in-person presentations on Wednesday.

Thirty-four of the submitters indicated they wanted to address councillors and Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate on their submissions.

After hearing out the submitters, the council will reconvene on Thursday afternoon so councillors can give chief executive Richard Briggs and his staff some feedback, to help refine their spending (and saving) proposals prior to a deliberations meeting that will be held the following Thursday.

If there are no significant changes from the 10-year plan – which the council produces every three years – the council is not required to consult with the public on its annual plan. Last year was such a year. The 2018-28 10-Year Plan attracted 2189 submissions. The 2017/18 annual plan garnered 449 submissions - a big total that was largely due to the proposal to introduce free parking in the central city.