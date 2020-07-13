Dirty Dog Challenge returns to the Waikato

It was all downhill for Rachel Burkhart and Jess in last year's Dirty Dog Challenge.

For a while, it looked like plans to hold a Dirty Dog Challenge in the Waikato in 2020 had gone to the dogs.

The popular event that pairs canines and their human owners for a fun run through a mud filled obstacle course was scheduled to take place in June, but it became one of the many events postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

However a new date has been found and the challenge will now take place on Saturday, September 12 at the Ngaruawahia Christian Youth Camp.

“Events like Dirty Dog are a great chance for us to meet dog owners and give something back to our communities,” said Helen Williams, the Waikato District Council’s animal control education and engagement officer.

READ MORE:

* A dog-lover's heaven: 'big walk' gets thousands of pups out on capital's waterfront

* It's a dog's life at Bark in the Park in Hamilton

* Tails wag for canine pool party



“It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about the work that we do – in the education and engagement space, as well as the adoption programmes we run through Waikato Pound Pups and Hamilton Adopt a Dog.

“If your fur-baby loves running, climbing, water or mud – and you don't mind getting a bit grubby – then this is the event for you.”

Last year, more than 300 dogs and their owners completed the challenge. 2020 will mark the event’s third year.

“After all the restrictions brought upon us by COVID-19, it’s our pleasure to be able to host an event where the focus is on being out and about and having some mucky fun with the four-legged member of the family,” Hamilton City Council animal education and control manager Sue Stanford said.

“Each year the event has seen increasing numbers of entrants, so get in early and book your spot. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

All profits from this event will go towards helping animals in Hamilton and the Waikato.

Tickets are $40 for one-person-per-dog and are available through the councils’ websites.

This event is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, but they must be vaccinated and in good health and they will also need to be kept on a lead through the course.