Record high median house prices again for Waikato

Waikato has recorded a record high in median house prices for June – the only region in New Zealand to do so.

But the strongest annual growth in the latest REINZ report came from the Waitomo District, which saw a 47.7 per cent increase in median prices compared to 2019.

Record prices also occurred in Hamilton City, with a median sale price of $660,00 and 260 properties sold in June compared to 254 in June 2019.

The Hauraki District also hit record prices, with a median sale price of $542,500 with 23 properties sold in June compared with 17 in June 2019.

“There has been more enquiry from first home buyers, however a lack of available stock is likely to be impacting sales.

“It is now the expectation that the majority of new listings will attract multi offers due to demand being much higher than supply,” REINZ Waikato Regional Director Neville Falconer said.

A record median price of $615,000 was recorded in Waikato in June, up from the previous record of $600,000 set in May, marking two consecutive months of record median prices.

It was the only region in the country with a record median price and also saw a 17.1 per cent increase year-on-year to $615,000 up from $525,000.

“Market activity is expected to continue, but it will be interesting to see how the end of wage subsidies, mortgage holidays and the election will impact buyer confidence,” Falconer said.

Another thing that could affect house prices is positive migration as it’s always been a driver of the market, he said.

“With an 18.3 percentage point uplift in sales over the $500,000 mark when compared to the same time last year, and a strong level of increase from Auckland buyers, it’s little surprise that median prices [in Waikato] have seen such a rise,” REINZ Chief Executive Bindi Norwell said.

Sales in Taupō were slower than usual, with more activity in Turangi and Taumaranui where properties were priced in the lower price brackets.

House prices across the country continue to surpass predictions for how they would perform post-Covid-19, with median house prices across New Zealand increasing by 9.2 per cent in June, making 105 months in a row of year-on-year median prices increases for the country.

“With wage subsidies and mortgage ‘holidays’ still firmly in place, and demand for good property exceeding supply, we wouldn’t be so bold as to say there won’t be an easing of pricing in the coming months when these support mechanisms come to an end.

“But right now, Kiwis’ love affair with property continues unabated – especially with the low interest rates we currently have in the market,” Norwell said.

Waikato also saw an increase in houses to sell with a 14.0 per cent increase, from 607 houses to 692, the highest for the month of June in four years.

The number of properties sold in June across New Zealand also increased by 7.1 per cent from the same time in 2019.

“We’ve said it before, and it’s important to say it again, that this may well be a post-lockdown peak in activity levels.

“There are concerns that with the wage subsidies, mortgage holidays ending and an election in September, that there may be a potential trough in activity levels in the coming months,” Norwell warned.