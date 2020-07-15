Former Chiefs player Toby Smith now a Waikato cop

Toby Smith is coming back to Waikato, but he’ll be in blue this time (file photo).

A former international rugby player and Chiefs prop will soon be policing the streets of Waikato.

Constable Toby Smith is graduating from the Royal New Zealand Police College on Thursday alongside 55 other new constables, police said in a statement.

Smith, 31, has played high-level rugby for many years, playing in Waikato for the Chiefs, in Melbourne for the Rebels, and most recently in Wellington for the Hurricanes.

He retired from rugby at the end of 2019 following issues with concussion.

Australian-born and Hamilton raised, he has played six tests for the Wallabies, his most recent in 2017.

He attended Hamilton Boys’ High School and was a member of the 2008 New Zealand Under-20s squad.

He won two Investec Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs in 2012 and 2013 before moving to Melbourne to chase his goal of playing international rugby.

A rugby career highlight was playing for Australia at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, he said.

He was prompted to think of his move out of rugby into policing after some volunteer work he did in Samoa alongside New Zealand Police and NZ Aid, raising awareness around family harm.

“I was interacting with Samoan locals and communities, using sport and education as a vehicle to drive home important messages around the prevention of family harm.

“This experience is where my interest in policing began and it grew from there,” Smith said.

“I’m immensely proud to be serving my community in this new role.”

He is posted to the Waikato District alongside four other new constables.