Eight-year-old girl in Hamilton has been found

Reece is missing from Hamilton and police have concerns for her wellbeing.

A missing 8-year-old girl has now been found in Hamilton.

Reece, whose last name was not provided by police, did not return home last night after being seen with friends in Hamilton East.

But her mother Linda Budd said Reece’s older sister had found her at a friend’s house in Dey St on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am so, so relieved,” Budd said. “When any child goes missing you just hope and pray for the best.”

Reece had arrived home unharmed, she said.

Police had been searching the Hamilton East area since yesterday evening. Search and rescue personnel had also been involved.