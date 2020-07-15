Fear and loathing at the Hamilton City Council annual plan submissions

Hamilton City Council has attracted just 82 submissions to its annual plan, although that number may more than double over the next few days.

Allegations of piracy, the spectre of “frightening socialism” and vague threats of tying people to cellphone towers and beating them.

For a day the chambers of the Hamilton City Council became the entire organisation’s complaints department – and complaints there were aplenty.

Throughout the day on Wednesday the assembled councillors and mayor Paula Southgate politely listened to a litany of lamentation and lambasting from the city’s residents and representatives of various lobby groups and organisations, as they delivered verbal submissions to the council’s annual plan.

First up was Tony Armstrong, the president of the Hamilton Residents and Ratepayers Association, who is also a drystock farmer in Whatawhata, former regional councillor, and the owner of several rental properties.

“If people don’t pay their rent I expect them to pay,” he declared to the council at the outset of what proved to be a dramatic address.

“Many momentous events are unfolding right now: A global pandemic. Violent social unrest. Frightening socialism. And the unleashing of the most destructive monetary policy in our history – 5000 years, whatever.”

That point was seized on by councillor Martin Gallagher, who asked if it reflected the official view of the association.

“It is. I have handed this out and they are happy with this,” Armstrong said.

GOOGLE STREET VIEW Tying councillors to a "death tower" on the corner of Thomas and Gordonton Rds was a tactic proposed in a submission by Steve Hamilton.

The nature of Steve Hamilton’s address was heralded by his written submission, in which he revealed his suspicions the cellphone tower near the corner of Gordonton and Thomas Rd was “frying” nearby children.

“People need to go to prison for damages to our young children,” he wrote. “Turn off these kill towers around the city boundary. I now (sic) what is what. Maybe I come and get you and tie you to the tower for the day and beat the crap out of you, you scungy worthless crap.

Families living near the “death towers” were getting cancer, his submission to the council alleged.

“And by the way all your cameras are making you look like pedofiles (sic) and your mind control gadgets suck. I no who you are (sic) so do the right thing for our children before I come and collect you and tie you to the tower.”

Cr Mark Bunting asked Hamilton, there in person, to clarify that last point.

“How many cameras do you need?” Hamilton asked. “I know you need them for crashes and stuff ... but it looks like we are just trying to be robots here. Where is the love in the community?”

Geoff Kreegher, whose submission urged the council to decrease its debt levels, finished his address with a reference to the rules of the days of yore.

“Even pirates had a code. Those laws included punishments for lying, stealing and fighting onboard. Pirates took these articles very seriously and punishments could be severe.

“Like pirates, council are only honest thieves.”

Rod Bowman’s submission was written entirely in capital letters.

“THROWING RATEPAYERS MONEY AT CLIMATE CHANGE IS ONLY FARTING AGAINST THUNDER,” he wrote.

At the submissions hearings he told councillors that he penned his submission “in an angry mood, and I’m angry today.”

This year’s verbal submissions featured several appeals from help from the city’s arts sector – including Clarence St Theatre general manager Jason Wade, Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall, Riverlea Theatre representative David Waine, and arts patron Nancy Caiger – to re-establish a specific arts fund.

Kelli Pike and Simon Leadley spoke in favour of giving all council employees the “living wage”; Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good urged the council to stick to its planned 3.8 per cent rates increase and not “kick the bucket down the road; and Ariana Simpson from the Waikato Women’s Refuge asked if the council could spare $80,000 to fund a much-needed staff member at the refuge.

The council will reconvene on Thursday afternoon to discuss the submissions and give updated directions to staff.