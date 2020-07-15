Heavy rain, gales forecast to hit Coromandel over next 24 hours

Residents on the Coromandel Peninsula are in for a rough ride as a storm rolls over the North Island.

The Bay of Plenty and the Kaimai Ranges are also expected to bear the brunt of heavy rain and gale force easterly winds from late Wednesday till Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist April Clark told Stuff it will be a wet couple of days for the Waikato with a low to the northwest of the country driving moist, rain-laden air over the upper North Island.

“Though the Kaimai and Coromandel ranges will provide some sheltering from the heavy rain further east, rain currently over the Waikato region is expected to remain until Friday when the rain band shifts north.

“Note those living near the Kaimai Range are likely to see strong, gusty winds tomorrow in the northeast flow.”

MetService Scattered rain over the upper North Island is expected to intensify from the north from midday as a front moves in.

MetService has issued a 24-hour heavy rain warning for the Coromandel, starting at 11pm Wednesday until 11pm Thursday.

Up to 120mm of rain is expected to accumulate in peak rates of 10 to 25mmh.

Thames-Coromandel District Council civil controller Garry Towler said catchments are still saturated from the storm two weeks ago and surface flooding, slips, road closures and possible power outages are expected over the next few days.

For the western parts of the Coromandel Peninsula and the Waikato near the Kaimai Range, easterly winds may approach severe gale at times.

Periods of heavy rain are forecast for the Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from 3am Thursday to 3am Friday.