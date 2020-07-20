Bunnings, Warehouse Stationery closures double hit for Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu residents are keeping their heads up in the face of job losses at Bunnings and Warehouse Stationery.

Two of the town’s best-known businesses are shutting up shop, but the townsfolk in Te Awamutu are refusing to let it get them down.

The town’s Bunnings store closed its doors at the end of June, and it was confirmed on Monday the Warehouse Stationery would follow in mid-October.

The exact number of staff affected by the closure of the two stores is not known, but it is understood to be in the dozens.

Residents and business owners told Stuff they were taking the loss of the two stores in their stride – although, perhaps tellingly, no one who had lost their job or was close to someone who had lost their job was able to be found.

For young mother Sam Rae, the impending closure of Warehouse Stationery was “a huge loss” for TA, as locals affectionately refer to the town.

“These people have printed off thousands of photos of this little guy,” she said, referring to her bubbly 17-month-old son Rex.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Young mother Sam Rae and her 17-month-old son Rex are regular customers at the Warehouse Stationery store in Te Awamutu, where she has had "thousands" of photos of him processed.

“I feel sorry for the people who will be losing their jobs, because they are amazing. I’m a real projects type of person, and they have always been super helpful.

“I would not want too many other businesses here to close down. You almost have to make it a day trip to go to Hamilton and it’s not much fun. It’s big and it’s congested and I would rather do the shopping and get everything done here.”

Gemma Perry, the owner of the nearby Sanders Pharmacy, said her business was still recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown, but she was feeling buoyant.

“We are feeling pretty confident. We have got through this big ordeal together ... and it is definitely not back to normal yet [but] I have not heard too many depressing stories.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Gemma Perry, the owner of Sanders Pharmacy in Te Awamutu, said confidence in the town remained strong in spite of recent store closures.

The pandemic brought an increased prescription workload, and a temporary shortage of staff numbers had not helped.

While the flu season had been less of an issue than usual, “people are still getting sick in different ways. Right now we are dealing with a shortage of paracetamol. That’s been a real headache – so to speak.”

One of the side effects of the pandemic was a renewed sense of parochialism, Perry said.

“There’s a real sense of support local and supporting New Zealand with the products people are buying.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The Bunnings building, usually a hive of activity, now sits abandoned.

Perry’s view was echoed by Mandy Fraser, the managing director at Guthrie Bowron.

“There’s no doom and gloom in here,” she declared. “We are busy as. Speaking just for myself, I have found the people of Te Awamutu to be really loyal. It’s still a busy, bustling town.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Te Awamutu i-Site staff member Thomas Adams said while the Bunnings store across the road had been closed a couple of weeks, would-be customers were still coming in, wondering what had happened.

Thomas Adams, a staff member at the i-Site office directly across the road from the now-closed Bunnings Warehouse, said given the number of would-be shoppers who had come in asking what had happened, the demise of the store had taken many by surprise.

“We are very lucky in that there is a very strong community in Te Awamutu. We are still busy getting a lot of book-ins from domestic travellers. I think we will still do OK.”

The theme was continued when Stuff ducked into the Redoubt Bar and Eatery and spoke to restaurant manager Vinay More.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Vinay More, restaurant manager at The Redoubt Bar and Eatery is happy with business. "The locals haven't stopped supporting us."

As befitted the name of the bar, the business had weathered the slings and arrows of the Coronavirus lockdown and had come out fighting.

“For us it’s going good. We have a few of the regulars doing the Dry July thing ... but that’s part of life. Generally, the locals look after us really well.”