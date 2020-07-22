Body recovered from submerged truck in Ruahihi Canal near Tauranga

The water level in the Ruahihi Canal was lowered to allow police to recover the body from inside the submerged truck.

The body of a person inside a small truck that left the road and plunged into a waterway near Tauranga has been reportedly recovered by police.

Emergency services quickly converged at the scene of the 1.20pm accident, not far from McLaren Falls Rd, where the truck was fully submerged in the Ruahihi Canal.

It is understood the body was not recovered until well after nightfall, as the water level in the canal had to be lowered to allow emergency services access to the vehicle.

Another person is understood to have suffered moderate injuries in the incident.

Daniel Hines/SunLive Police at the scene of the crash, where the truck left the road and become submerged in the Ruahihi Canal.

Police made use of an inflatable rescue boat from the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service to retrieve the body after the water was drained to a sufficient level.

It is understood the truck belonged to a local road construction firm. It left the road on McLaren Falls Rd, crashed through a fence and down a hill, before plunging into the canal where it was soon fully submerged.

Police have yet to contact relatives of the dead person or formally identify the body.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

GOOGLE MAPS The Ruahihi Canal was constructed in the late 1970s and early 1980s to lead water from Lake McLaren and the Wairoa River to the Ruahihi Power Station, next to State Highway 29.

The crash was the second in recent times where a vehicle has left the road and gone into a waterway.

On Saturday, July 11, a man and a woman from Auckland were killed when the car they were in plunged into Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua.

The two were David Alexander Fawcett Jarden, 54, of Totara Heights, and Bibi Ali, 53, of Ranui.

The 2.5 kilometre-long Ruahihi Canal was constructed in the late 1970s and early 1980s to lead water from Lake McLaren and the Wairoa River to the Ruahihi Power Station, next to State Highway 29.

At the end of the canal the water is fed into underground penstocks and piped to the power station.