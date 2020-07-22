Councillor calls in from Canada following trip to see wife and daughter

Hamilton City councillor Ewan Wilson has been attending council meetings – such as this annual plan meeting last week – from Ottawa, Canada.

Politicians and business people around the country have become accustomed to attending meetings by audio-visual link-up since the Covid-19 lockdown, but one Hamilton City councillor has been doing it a little more remotely than usual.

Ewan Wilson has been living in Ottawa, Canada since late June, after deciding he could not bear to be apart from his wife Monique, who he has only infrequently seen in person since last August, when the pair spent time undertaking volunteer work in the Philippines together.

Monique Wilson had returned to her native Canada to be close to the couple’s daughter Samantha, who is pregnant with her own first child and is due to give birth in early October.

Monique Wilson was due to visit her husband in April, however those plans were thwarted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Wilson said he had found it “very hard” being away from his family for such a long time – hence his sojourn to the northern country.

He was still attending council meetings via Zoom and was adamant any constituent who wanted to get hold of him could still do so easily.

He will return to New Zealand on August 10.

“On my return ... I intend to reimburse the New Zealand Government for the cost of my government quarantine. I believe this is appropriate as I chose to visit my wife.”

While he yearned to get back to Ottawa for the birth of the baby, this was not a realistic option, he said.

“As a family, we have decided I shouldn’t return in October to Canada, as I would require two weeks of quarantine in Canada and then again two weeks on arrival back in New Zealand. Besides, it would also mean my wife could not see Samantha or the baby if she saw me in the two weeks.”

The Wilsons were now aiming for the Christmas break to hold their next rendezvous, and Monique was intending to relocate back to New Zealand early in the new year.

Samantha Wilson trained to be a nurse in Hamilton and for a time worked at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department. She is now a palliative nurse in Ottawa.

Her twin sister Emily, currently in London, will join the rest of the family in early August.

Attending council meetings from such a distance had been a breeze, he said.

”I have already joined committee and council meetings and informal discussions ... with no technical difficulties. The time difference means a 9.30am council meeting is 5.30pm start and a finish at about 1am.”

Wilson said he hoped to set an example.

“Anybody currently in New Zealand who chooses to leave should on return cover the cost of their quarantine [however] it would not be unreasonable to have an exception for compassionate grounds, such as to attend a funeral of an immediate family member.

“Thirty days warning period would be reasonable,” he reckoned. “For those unable to cover the costs, a loan or payment scheme could be made available.”

Wilson had a further declaration: “I’m thoroughly enjoying my role on the council and my council colleagues and I intend to stand again in the next election.”