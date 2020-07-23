Raglan, Hamilton roundabout approved by NZTA

The SH23/39 intersection in the Waikato has left many motorists seriously injured over the years.

A single-lane roundabout has been greenlighted for a busy Waikato intersection.

Locals say the Whatawhata intersection between State Highways 23 and 39 is dangerous.

Public safety concerns stem back to 2016 when The New Zealand Transport Agency proposed changes to make that section of the road – between Raglan and Hamilton – safer.

Four-years-later, the agency has agreed to build a roundabout to improve safety.

The notoriously winding and high-risk SH23 is the only direct road between Hamilton and Raglan. It is also a main tourist and haulage route south.

Earlier this year, the Waikato District Council criticised the agency for not taking appropriate action at the State Highway intersection.

The agency proposed to drop the speed limit from 80 to 60 kmh, but lowering the speed wasn’t enough, according to Whatawhata residents and ratepayers association president Glenn Mclennan.

NZTA’s Director Regional Relationships Steve Mutton said Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has now undertaken a technical assessment of the intersection.

This includes reviewing the intersection’s risks and if required, safety interventions to improve the safety of the intersection.

The assessment concluded on a new single-lane roundabout.

Between 2009 and 2018, four people were seriously injured and 34 crashes occurred within the 750-metre stretch, according to NZTA research.

Between Manukau Rd and the intersection, there were 258 crashes between 2013 and 2019. Of those 27 were serious and three fatal.

Newcastle ward councillor Noel Smith said the council presented their speed limit review on the western highway network earlier this year.

He said they were supported widely, with National MP Barbara Kuriger creating a petition on the intersection issues.

Kuriger’s appeal said the poorly designed intersection leaves motorists four times more likely to crash.

“Reducing speed reduces the harm, but ignores the crux of the problem,” Kuriger said.

Mutton said NZTA is currently reviewing the assessment to ensure it meets the objectives of the New Zealand road safety strategy, ‘Road to Zero 2020-2030’.

“If approved, the recommended project will then progress through a funding prioritisation process to determine where this project sits on the National Land Transport Programme.”

Smith’s been told the new roundabout could be 10 years away and “maybe less than five.”

“There are no promises until the work is undertaken, but it’s great news for the community.”

The National Land Transport Fund funds are first allocated to the highest priority activities on this programme.

The latest announcement follows a discussion in April between Smith, Mutton and Mclennan on community safety concerns relating to the State Highway intersection.