Shots fired at boy racers 'putting residents at risk' - police

Steven Eketone spent an hour at a boy racer hot spot, on his drive home a bullet was fired at his vehicle.

Police say they are “absolutely committed” to finding and prosecuting the person who has been shooting at boy racers on the outskirts of Hamilton.

The most recent incident happened on Friday July 17, when numerous cars were shot at throughout the night near Raynes Rd, a popular boy racer hotspot not far from Hamilton’s airport.

The shootings are now believed to be linked to two similar incidents in the same area on June 6 and June 19.

No one was injured in any of the incidents, however several cars were damaged by bullets.

“This is extremely serious offending and the victims are very lucky to be unharmed,” Detective Constable Tom Willis of Hamilton CIB said on Friday.

“Additionally, there are many residential properties in the area and the offender has put the local residents at risk, due to the possibility of bullets ricocheting off of moving vehicles.

“We are absolutely committed to identifying those responsible and holding them to account.”

Police have been actively searching the area and speaking with local residents, and road policing staff will have a strong presence in the area over the weekend, Wills said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Steve Eketone had a gun shot fired at his car while driving on Raynes road, near Hamilton, on Friday night, the shot went through his passengers door.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 200624/1133. Tip-offs can also be made anonymously via the confidential Crimestoppers service on 0800 555 111.

Steven Eketone earlier told Stuff he was driving towards Ohaupo Rd, heading home to Waingaro, when a “solid round 22” bullet came through the passenger door shortly about midnight on July 17.

“I heard a big bang, I knew it wasn’t a stone and then I thought it could have been a gun,” he said.

“[The bullet] came through the passenger door, in line with my leg, through the corner of my seat and bounced off a three-millimetre piece of plastic. It somehow bounced over me and ended up beside my driver's door.”

Eketone said he wasn’t a boy racer and had gone out to Raynes Rd just to see what was happening.

“It could have hit my wheel and blown out my tyre… if I was going any faster I could have been shot in the chest.”