Dysfunction at Tauranga City Council puts elected members at risk of ministerial intervention

Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta has eyes on dysfunction at Tauranga City Council.

Councillor dysfunction in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing cities has drawn the attention of the Minister for Local Government and puts it at risk of intervention.

Tauranga City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday in response to a letter from the Department of Internal Affairs identifying issues between elected members and asking for a clear plan on how to resolve these issues.

Should the council vote to “take no action” in response to the letter they run the risk of being “seen as unwilling to address the relationship problems” and “the minister may appoint a Crown Manager or Commission”, a council report said.

Minister for Local Government Nania Mahuta said negative media reports and correspondence raised concerns about Tauranga City Council.

Media reports highlighted a strained relationship between elected members fuelled by childish name-calling and disagreements.

Text messages, released under the official information act, revealed one elected member was referred to by others as being “a softc**k, spineless, cowardly, weak as cat’s p**s, and Judas.”

“The Department has been in contact with the council’s chief executive and mayor to understand the extent of the problems and the steps being taken to resolve the issues,” Mahuta said.

“Should the council be unable to resolve its issues, the Department of Internal Affairs will work directly with the council to find a resolution. However, if a ‘significant problem’ should occur, then intervention will be considered.”

Should a Crown Manager be appointed the autonomy of the council will be reduced to merely complying with directions.

If a Commission is appointed all decision-making powers of elected members are removed and salary stripped.

The council’s reputation has plummeted over the last 24 months according to a council report.

In June the Community Perception Monitor Study was released which showed public perception in the council has been declining for the last 24 months.

Residents rated the council’s performance as “poor” and gave it an overall reputation score of 37 per cent on average.

A council staff survey also revealed the low scores in regard to reputation with only 37 per cent of staff believing the council had a positive reputation with ratepayers.

The report writer concluded these results showed a serious risk of affecting the council’s ability to deliver timely, sound and democratic decision-making.

Mahuta said it is ultimately up to her to decide what level of intervention is required.

Part 10 of the Local Government Act provides her power to request information, appoint a Crown Review Team or appoint a commissioner to act on behalf of the authority.

The report writer for council said the letter from DIA could be regarded as an official request for information.

The agenda for the Friday meeting lists three possible courses of action including doing nothing, initiate a council resolution to address the problem or asking the minister to take action under the Local Government Act.

Council staff recommend council votes to appoint an internal review and observer team made up of two to three people who will support, monitor and report on progress in restoring the leadership.

If this option is chosen it is recommended the chief executive Marty Grenfell report back to council with draft terms of reference for the team and budget allowances.

Grenfell said he could not speak publicly in advance of the meeting given the political nature of the issues.