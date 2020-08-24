Dive squad to start search for missing person in Waikato River tomorrow

A person went into the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens area and remains missing.

The police national dive squad will start its search in the Waikato River for a missing person on Tuesday morning.

A person has been missing since about 9.45pm on Sunday night, after police received reports of someone in trouble in the river in the Hamilton Gardens area.

One person was in the river and remains missing, a police spokeswoman said.

A second person went into the river in an attempt to save the person, however they were unsuccessful.

That person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police searched the Waikato River and its banks by boat on Monday for the missing person but finished searching by 12.30pm.

The police national dive squad would arrive in Hamilton tonight and start searching in the river tomorrow, Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.